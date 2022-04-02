Deeper Life Church Donates Assorted Educational Materials To Needy Pupils

The Deeper Life Church has presented assorted educational materials to brilliant but needy pupils in ten basic schools across the Upper East and Northeast Regions to support them in their academic activities.

The nationwide annual gesture by the Church was undertaken by Deeper Life Aid (DLAiD), which is the supportive wing of the Church that reaches out to the poor in society.

The educational materials included textbooks, pens, pencils, exercise books, school bags and mathematical sets among other stationeries to support the pupils drawn from across the two Regions in their studies.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Bolgatanga, after the presentation, Pastor Archibald Ako-Nnubeng, the Regional Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry in the Bolgatanga Region of the Church, said the initiative was to complement government’s efforts in the educational sector.

“This should inspire all organizations to come on board. We cannot leave the education of our children in the hands of the government. Even though we have this free education mantra, we know that there are some areas we should assist.”

That, he said would ensure quality products were churned out from schools across the country, “So let’s all come on board in any area we can assist in pushing forward the agenda of educating our young ones.”

The Regional Overseer noted that the Church did not believe in only the education of the mind of the pupils, but the education of the heart in the ways of God as well, as that was important in the upbring of children.

“If we educate our children secularly without touching their hearts, we only create educated criminals. That is why we took up this initiative to assist these brilliant but needy pupils and help them to know God at this early age,” Pastor Ako-Nnubeng said.

Mr Bernard Kpare, the Executive Director of the DLAiD, told the GNA that the DLAiD started the initiative to support the education sector in 2018, but was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that the Church was not only interested in propagating the gospel of Christ but was also interested in the well-being of members and non-members of the Church.

Mr Kpare said education was one of the major areas the Church had over the years focused on, adding that the Church was interested in the holistic development of children across the country.

Madam Alice Ayinne, the Upper East Regional Chief Inspector of Schools of the Ghana Education Service (GES), lauded the initiative by the Church and said it would be beneficial to the pupils and their parents or guardians who were not able to afford the learning materials.

She expressed gratitude on behalf of the GES to leadership of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry for the gesture saying, “For GES, we are very happy that this initiative has come on board.”

Master Sylvanus Seidu, a Pupil of the Binde Junior High School in the Bunkpurugu District of the Northeast Region, said the educational materials would help him to study and become “a better person in future.”