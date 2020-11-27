Kabore won the November 22 presidential election in the West African country by garnering nearly 58 percent of the total valid votes, according to provisional results issued on Thursday by the National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI).

The president-elect was congratulated by the candidates including Ouedraogo Gilbert Noel, Ablasse Ouedraogo, and Yeli Monique Kam who met him on Thursday evening.

The Constitutional Court is expected to endorse the provisional results and proclaim the final results within 15 days.

Ruling Burkina Faso since 2015 and seeking a second term of office, Roch Marc Christian Kabore faced twelve rivals from the opposition during the presidential election.

Kabore said his re-election was “a stage victory of Burkina people in all its components”, in a tweet upon the publication of provisional results on Thursday.

He came well ahead of his closest rivals, including Eddie Komboigo who gained 15.48 percent of the votes, and the Opposition leader Zehirin Diabre who ranked third with 12.46 percent of the votes cast.

About 10,000 national and international observers witnessed the electoral process. Enditem