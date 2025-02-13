Defence Minister Calls for a Clearer Civil-Military Divide

Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah has stressed that the military’s role should remain focused on safeguarding Ghana’s territorial integrity rather than stepping into routine civilian affairs.

In a recent press briefing with over 30 journalists from the Defence Press Corp in Accra, he argued that using the armed forces for everyday law enforcement undermines their primary constitutional mandate.

According to Dr. Boamah, the military is not trained or equipped for arrest duties—a task better left to the police, who are well-prepared to handle disturbances and maintain public order. “How many times do we see a soldier with handcuffs?” he remarked, emphasizing that involving soldiers in minor security tasks not only dilutes their focus but could also jeopardize the delicate balance between the armed forces and the civilian population.

Beyond this call for restraint, the Minister outlined plans to address longstanding issues within the Ghana Armed Forces. He mentioned initiatives to resolve an accommodation shortfall affecting over 17,000 personnel and to refurbish aging barracks. His approach, which aims to reduce dependence on traditional public-private partnerships, signals a commitment to modernize and motivate the forces through innovative financing strategies.

The briefing also highlighted concerns from the Defence Press Corp, whose members are seeking a common identity card to facilitate easier access to various military installations. Journalists in attendance stressed that regular educational tours and informal gatherings would not only aid in their reporting but also foster better mutual understanding between the military and the media.

Dr. Boamah’s remarks come at a time when many are questioning the extent of military involvement in domestic affairs. While some argue that a flexible approach might be necessary during periods of heightened unrest, the Defence Minister’s stance underscores a broader commitment to maintaining the specialized role of the armed forces. His comments have sparked discussions on how best to balance national security with democratic accountability—a debate that continues to evolve as Ghana works to secure both its borders and its civic institutions.