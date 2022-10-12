Defence Minister calls for more collaboration to tackle transnational crimes

Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence, has called for more collaborative efforts from Governments and Militaries in sub-Saharan Africa to effectively deal with the growing levels of insecurity.

Addressing a gathering of various Heads of Militaries, Defence industry players, experts, and security stakeholders on the continent, Mr. Nitiwul said there was the need to develop common strategies to deal with the growing complexities of transnational organised crimes and terrorism through the establishment of strong cooperation agreements among states.

Mr Nitiwul was speaking at the Maiden Edition of the International Defence Exhibition Conference (IDEC) in Accra.

IDEC is a programme hosted by the Ghana Armed Forces in collaboration with Great Minds Event Limited, a Dubai-based Company and the Gulf of Guinea Maritime Institute, an Accra-based non-profit think – tank organisation.

He said collaborations would better position the sub-region to deal with the menace, which posed serious threats to Inter-State regional trade, development and economic growth, and quality of life, among others.

“It is, therefore, important that we build upon the endeavours of Africa’s Armed Forces to enhance combined capabilities to counter the insecurities that plague the continent,” he added.

He stressed on the importance to invest more in defence technologies, methods and best practices as well as strengthening existing legal frameworks to deal with transnational crimes such as weapons smuggling, human and drug trafficking and terrorist activities within the subregion and the rest of the continent.

“The use of electronic surveillance, undercover operations and use of informants have proven to be effective techniques that have assisted investigative agencies to combat organised and transnational crimes,” he noted.

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the Chief of Defence Staff, said there was the need to build strategies in line with the United Nations Convention Against Transnational Organised Crime, adopted by the General Assembly Resolution 55/25 on November 15, 2000.

The convention, he said represented a major step in the fight against transnational crimes and signified the recognition of Member States’ serious commitment to dealing with regional threats.

Strategies and decisions arrived at the Conference, he noted, must also be “geared towards safeguarding citizens, breaking the financial strength of organised transnational criminal organisations and terrorists’ networks. ”

He said that would help win the fight and ensure peace, stability, and economic development on the continent.

The two-day event brought together Africa’s Defence Chiefs of Staff and Senior Officers, Executives from Security Agencies, defence industries, and Global partners.

Companies involved in the production of military hardware, weaponry, weapon systems and communication gadgets exhibited their products.