Defence Minister-Designate, Omane Boamah Defends Convictions After Vetting

Defence Minister-Designate, Dr. Omane Boamah, has expressed gratitude for the opportunity to defend his convictions during his recent vetting by the Appointments Committee.

The former Communications Minister emphasized that he did not take the intense questioning personally, acknowledging that the committee’s role, as mandated by the constitution, was to thoroughly scrutinize his qualifications and track record.

In a post on social media following the session, Dr. Boamah reiterated his stance on the performance of the Electoral Commission (EC) during his tenure as Director of Elections, asserting that it was subpar. He made it clear that he stands by this assessment and is willing to defend it on any platform.

Additionally, Dr. Boamah expressed his strong opposition to corruption, stating that he has zero tolerance for looting. He called for decisive action against public officials found guilty of embezzling state funds, highlighting the importance of holding such individuals accountable. His comments reflect his commitment to integrity and transparency in public office.

Read His Post Below:

APPRECIATION! ASEDA!

My Vetting Over!

The Appointments Committee of Parliament did its Constitutionally mandated job, I don’t take it personal…

For the third time (2009, 2013 & 2025), I have been vetted by the august Parliament of our dear Republic.

Each of my vetting exceeded 3 solid hours. Yesterday’s not being an exception lasted from 11am to after 6pm.

I’ve always defended my convictions, and I’ll always do.

For example, I detest looting. And in particular I believe the state must go after all public land looters.

I also maintain with proof that the Electoral Commission Ghana was incompetent, criminal, and biased under my tenure as Director of Elections and IT: Basic arithmetic errors, criminal transfer of voters, systematic manipulation of the voters register and asymmetric reception for ideas from the NDC.

I’m grateful to God, my mother, my wife, and our kids and my teeming friends and senior colleagues for supporting me throughout my vetting over the years and for the encouraging resilience they showed yesterday when my vetting lasted from 11am to beyond 6pm.

I’ll never take your love for granted.

I thank the Appointments Committee for having me.

God, grant us success and longevity in good health and in fulfillment.

Activate All Body Cameras!

EAGLEEYES