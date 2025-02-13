Defence Minister Vows to Resolve Bawku Conflict Through Traditional Means

In a bid to address the escalating tensions in Bawku, Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to resolving the longstanding conflict through traditional mechanisms.

The assurance came after a high-level meeting involving key stakeholders, including Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga, and the Chief of the Defence Staff.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Defence, focused on reviewing the current security situation in Bawku, a town in the Upper East Region that has been plagued by recurring violence. In a statement titled “An Important Meeting Update on Bawku,” Dr. Omane Boamah emphasized the government’s determination to restore peace and stability to the area.

“As President John Dramani Mahama has assured the people, we will continue to follow the comprehensive roadmap to resolve this conflict through traditional means,” the Defence Minister stated. “We must restore peace and stability to Bawku and other communities, and I am determined to support that cause.”

Bawku’s conflict, rooted in chieftaincy and land disputes, has persisted for decades, often erupting into violence that claims lives and displaces communities. The latest wave of unrest has raised concerns about the region’s security, prompting urgent government intervention.

President Mahama recently visited Bawku to engage with local leaders and residents, underscoring the administration’s commitment to finding a lasting solution. However, the situation remains fragile, with sporadic clashes continuing to disrupt daily life.

The conflict’s impact has extended beyond the immediate violence, affecting essential services and institutions. In October 2024, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo ordered the temporary closure of several courts in the Upper East Region, including the High Court and Circuit Court in Bolgatanga, as well as District Courts in Zebilla, Garu, and Bongo.

The decision, outlined in a memorandum from the Judicial Secretary, cited concerns for the safety of judges, court staff, lawyers, and the public. “The closures are necessary to safeguard lives and ensure the security of all court users,” the memo stated.

The move followed growing calls from legal practitioners and stakeholders for measures to protect judicial personnel amid the escalating tensions.

Dr. Omane Boamah’s emphasis on traditional conflict resolution methods reflects a broader recognition of the cultural and historical dimensions of the Bawku dispute. Traditional leaders and elders have long played a pivotal role in mediating conflicts in Ghana, leveraging their influence and understanding of local dynamics to broker peace.

“Traditional mechanisms have proven effective in resolving similar disputes in the past,” said Dr. Kwesi Aning, a security analyst. “By involving community leaders and respecting local customs, the government can build trust and foster a sense of ownership among the people.”

However, critics argue that traditional approaches alone may not suffice, particularly in the face of deeply entrenched grievances and external influences. “While traditional methods are valuable, they must be complemented by robust legal and security measures to address the root causes of the conflict,” noted Aning.

As the government moves forward with its peacebuilding efforts, stakeholders are urging all parties to prioritize dialogue and reconciliation. “The people of Bawku deserve peace and stability,” said Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga. “We must work together—government, traditional leaders, and the community—to achieve this goal.”

The Defence Minister’s statement has been met with cautious optimism, with many hoping that the renewed focus on traditional mechanisms will pave the way for lasting peace. Yet, the road ahead remains fraught with challenges, requiring sustained commitment and collaboration from all sides.

The Bawku conflict serves as a stark reminder of the complexities of peacebuilding in a diverse and dynamic society. As the government pursues its comprehensive roadmap, the eyes of the nation remain fixed on Bawku, where the promise of peace hangs in the balance.

For now, the Defence Minister’s pledge offers a glimmer of hope—a reminder that even the most entrenched conflicts can be resolved through dialogue, respect for tradition, and a shared commitment to justice.

The Bawku conflict underscores the delicate interplay between tradition and modernity in Ghana’s approach to peacebuilding. While traditional mechanisms hold immense potential, their success hinges on inclusivity, transparency, and the willingness of all parties to compromise. As the government navigates this complex terrain, it must ensure that its efforts are not only culturally sensitive but also grounded in the principles of equity and justice.