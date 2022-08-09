Defend image of Islam   by exposing terrorist groups – NPC

Muslims across the country have been urged to support and take the lead in the ‘If You See Something, Say Something’ campaign to expose suspicious terrorist groups and individuals to help the nation prevent terrorism and violent attacks.

The “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign is a nationwide call on the citizenry to t raise public awareness of the indicators of terrorism and terrorism-related crimes, as well as the importance of reporting suspicious activity to state and law enforcement agencies.

Alhaji Suallah Abdallah Quandah, the Bono Regional Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council (NPC) gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the inauguration of a-1,000 capacity mosque complex constructed at the cost of Gh¢300,000 in Sunyani, for the Ghana Muslim Mission (GMM)

The Youth and Educational Awareness Society, a local non-governmental organisation sought funding from the people of Kuwait to construct the mosque situated at the enclave of the Sunyani main garage to provide a decent worship centre for the mission in the Bono Region.

It has offices, residential accommodation, washrooms and kitchen, three classroom blocks and mechanised boreholes connected with stand pipes.

Alhaji Quandah said he was unhappy, that as a peaceful religion, extremist groups hid behind and engaged in acts of terrorism and violent attacks to defame the image of Islam, contrary to its teaching and principles.

He emphasised until Muslims in the country remained watchful and report people with suspicious and questionable characters to law enforcement agencies, it would be difficult for them to preserve and defend the image of Islam, which was founded on the precepts of peace, moderation, and social cohesion.

Alhaji Quandah indicated that peace remained pre-requisite for development, saying, unity and togetherness were the foundation of peace, hence, the need for Muslims to live peaceably with other religious sects in their localities.

He said though there were sects in Islam, tolerance and appreciation of divergent views were necessary if the religion could grow and impact the lives of people.

He advised Muslims to allow unity in diversity, tolerance and appreciate the views of other Islamic sects.

“We read and meditate the same Q’uran, do the same Ramadan fast and worship in the same mosque and serve the same Allah. This is an indication that we are the same people, and we must focus on things which bind us together,” Alhaji Quandah added.

Sheikh Dr Amin Bonsu, the National Chairman of the GMM stated that the Holy Q’uran frowned on terrorism and violent extremism, saying, “Jihad has nothing to do with terrorism.”

Quoting from the Holy Q’uran Chapter Five Verses 32, Dr Bonsu said it remained a grievous sin in the Holy Book for somebody to take the life or kill an innocent person and advised Muslims to abide by Q’uranic principles and endeavour to ensure peaceful co-existence with others in the society.