Defend the country’s peace-NCCE

Ghanaians have been urged to stand up firmly together to defend the peace, unity and the democratic governance of the country.

They should inculcate in themselves peace building mechanisms to help ensure sustainable development and economic growth in a harmonious manner.

Madam Margaret Konama, Ashanti Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), who made the call, said the country had come a long way in its quest to build good democratic governance for sustainable development to improve the lives of the people.

There was therefore the need to protect the peace and unity in the country to help consolidate democratic governance and socio-economic development currently going on in the country.

She was speaking at an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee meeting organized by NCCE for political parties and other key stakeholders at Boamang in the Afigya-Kwabre North District.

The meeting, aimed at reigniting dialogue among political parties and other stakeholders on the collective responsibility of ensuring peaceful co-existence as a cornerstone of national cohesion.

It formed part of the Commission’s peace building campaign, which is being executed in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security with support from the European Union (EU).

It was on the theme “Empowering Ghanaians to Stand for National Cohesion and Inclusive Participation”.

Madam Konama urged the participants to join the campaign against violent extremism, which posed a threat to national security, saying “ensuring the security of Ghanaian society was a shared responsibility.”

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Edward Adjei Odame, the Afigya Kwabre North District Police Commander, in a presentation, took the participants through the Public Order Act, Vigilantism and Related Offences.

He implored the citizenry to be abreast of the Act and endeavour to abide by it for sanity to prevail in the Ghanaian society.

ASP Odame explained that the law required persons wanting to organise any special events to notify the police of their intention not less than five days to the date of the event.

He said the intention should be in writing and signed by the organisers of the event, adding that the time of event and commencement must be included in the letter.

The Police Commander said if the identified grounds of the event could violate the rights and freedom of other persons, the police could request the organizers to postpone or relocate the event, adding that this should be done within 48 hours.

ASP Odame called on political activists to conduct their activities in line with the Constitution, urging them to avoid acts that threatened the security of the country.

He urged the youth to desist from joining political vigilante groups to prevent them from future troubles.