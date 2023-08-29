Defender Bismark Owusu Osei Of Chase FC Ready For National Call Up

The role of defenders in a football team is very critical, as they are the bedrock of a team. A leaky and unstable defense can cost the whole team.

Chase FC 17- year old, Bismark Owusu Osei is one of Ghana’s emerging young full-backs due to his immense pace, eye for air ball, dribbling, work ethic, versatility, and creativity. Typical of a modern-day full-back, Bismark loves overlapping and has been on fire this season.

In series of friendly matches across Tema and other major cities in Ghana , Bismark has scored some spectacular goals and followers of football can easily remember his fine hat trick strikes against Kengin F.C at the Apenkwa Park which were all free kicks . Bismark once scored a splendid goal in a third division league match against Dasys F.C after a striking from the center of the field straight into the net.

That goal was described by many within the football fraternity as one in a million to have been scored in Ghana football. He has precision with ball delivery and passes. He is very good with giving long passes from his defensive zone to strikers a d forwards in the 18-yard box

Due to his stellar performance in the Tema Division 3 League, several top sides in Europe are currently tracking him for a possible transfer with a trial opportunity. He terrified strikers and forwards and made is difficult for them to put the ball pass him. He has precision with ball delivery and passes. He is very good with giving long passes from his defensive zone to strikers a d forwards in the 18-yard box.

Source : Johnny Quartey