Defending Champions Tafo Begin Title Defence In 2023 MTN Ashantifest Community Soccer Tourney

Tafo, the defending champions of the MTN Ashantifest Community Soccer Tournament will begin their title defence this weekend when Zone C kicks off on Friday, 30 June through Saturday 1 July at the State Girls Kokoase Park in Abrepo.

Tafo beat Asokwa 4-1 in last year’s final to become the second winners of the competiton which began in 2021 with Abrepo as maiden winners, face preliminary stage test from Bantama, Suame and the other former champions, the Abrepo hosts of course for two slots available from this section to the last 8.

The defending champions take on Bantama in match 1 of Zone C whereas it’s Suame versus Abrepo in the second game.

Bantama meet Suame in their respective second games, after which Abrepo and Tafo slug it out before all four sides complete their preliminary round fixtures in their respective third games, that is Bantama versus Abrepo and Tafo versus Suame.

The community football gala was introduced in 2021 with only 8 teams by MTN to reward their loyal customers around the Ashanti Region which also serves as an avenue for identifying and nurturing talents.

It increased to 12 teams last year before further expanding this term to include a team from outside Kumasi for the first time, Ejisu, in an unprecedented 16-team competition spanning two months.

Divided into four zones, A, B, C and D, each of which take their turn each weekend in an all-play-all battle to determine two representatives for the next stage, Ejisu and Amakom as well as Dichemso and Ashtown are already through to the last 8 after clinching top two places in Zones A and B respectively.

After Zone C this weekend, Zone D will take their turn July 7-8 when the final two tickets to the money zone are on offer for Adum, Santasi, Kwadaso and Atonsu at the Atonsu Astro Turf Park.

“Ashantifest is back. Ashantifest, as you all know, is our annual regional festival created by MTN, aimed at bringing the brand closer to Asanteman and showing appreciation to you, our cherished customers,” said Charles Osei Akoto, MTN Regional Sales & Distribution, Northern Ghana on behalf of the MTN General Manager during the launch in Kumasi on June 14.

Mr. Akoto said the competition is getting bigger and better. “You are not just playing for yourselves. You are playing for the communities you represent, an embodiment of the hopes and aspirations of your fans and as such, I encourage you all to give it your best shot” he advised the players and team.