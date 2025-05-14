Defense Minister Issues Stern Warning Against Illegal Mining in Protected Areas

Defense Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah has delivered a strong caution to illegal miners, warning against any return to destructive mining activities in Ghana’s forest reserves and water bodies.

In a social media statement, the minister emphasized that the Ghana Armed Forces remain fully deployed and prepared to take decisive action against violators.

“A word to the wise is enough—do not return to the forest reserves and water bodies for galamsey,” Boamah stated. “Let us work together to protect Ghana’s natural resources for future generations.”

The warning comes as part of ongoing government efforts to combat illegal small-scale mining, which has caused severe environmental damage across the country. The minister highlighted the armed forces’ dual role in both national defense and environmental protection, urging citizens to emulate the patriotism demonstrated by military personnel.

Authorities have recently intensified operations against illegal mining, with joint military-police task forces conducting regular patrols and equipment seizures in affected regions. Environmental experts warn that continued degradation of water sources and forests could have long-term consequences for water security, biodiversity, and climate resilience.

The minister’s statement reinforces President Mahama’s administration’s commitment to environmental protection, even as it faces pressure from unemployment and economic challenges that drive some toward illegal mining. Observers note that sustainable solutions must balance enforcement with alternative livelihoods for affected communities.

With the rainy season approaching, concerns persist about the potential for increased pollution runoff from abandoned mining sites into critical water sources. The government maintains that its zero-tolerance policy will remain in effect, with security forces authorized to arrest and prosecute offenders.