Defense Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah has called on Ghanaians to adopt the exemplary patriotism and professionalism demonstrated by the Ghana Armed Forces, citing their unwavering commitment to national security as evidence of democracy’s viability for national development.

In a social media post, the minister praised the military’s dedication to protecting Ghana’s territorial integrity across land, sea, and air, often at great personal risk. “They have proven beyond doubt that democracy remains the best system for our nation’s progress,” Dr. Omane Boamah stated, linking the armed forces’ discipline to the government’s ongoing economic recovery efforts.

The minister’s remarks carried a dual message – celebrating military service while issuing a stern warning against illegal mining activities. He cautioned citizens against returning to protected forest reserves and water bodies for galamsey operations, emphasizing that environmental protection remains critical to national development. “A word to the wise is enough,” he added, referencing the destructive illegal mining practice that has plagued Ghana’s natural resources.

Dr. Omane Boamah’s statement comes as Ghana continues to balance democratic governance with environmental protection and economic revitalization. His appeal for civilian emulation of military values underscores the government’s push for national unity amid challenging economic conditions, while his environmental warning reinforces ongoing efforts to combat illegal mining operations that threaten Ghana’s ecosystems.

The Defense Minister’s commentary reflects the administration’s broader narrative connecting national security, environmental sustainability, and democratic governance as interdependent pillars for Ghana’s development. As the country works toward economic stability, such calls for patriotic responsibility aim to foster collective action modeled after the armed forces’ service ethos.