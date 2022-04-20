Deferred KNUST Students Stake Bets With Their School Fees

Scores of students who were deferred by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) over their inability to pay their school fees allegedly used those monies to stake bet.

Over 6,000 students of the KNUST have had their courses automatically deferred for a year over their failure to pay at least 70 percent of their school fees by the April 7, 2022 deadline.

According to the University Relations officer of KNUST, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, the decision by the University is justified as some of the students used their school fees to engage in gambling and other stuff.

A message sent to the affected students reads “Dear student, your programme has been deferred as you have not met the minimum requirement of the KNUST fees Credit and Debt Management Policy. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, the Students Representative Council (SRC) and the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) chapter of the KNUST has gone to the aid of some of the students.

The two bodies have in a statement called on students to apply for financial aid to enable them to pay their fees and ensure uninterrupted academic learning.

Speaking to The News Room, the Public Relations Officer of the KNUST NUGS chapter, Kumitse Isaac Junior, highlighted the concerns of some of the students and explained the delay in the disbursement of the funds to applicants.

“We have compiled the names of all the applicants who applied, and we have to get in touch with the dean first before we can release the list of the shortlisted applicants. The process has been delayed a bit because, the various heads of faculties in the colleges conduct the interviews and as it stands, they are conducting interviews for the shortlisted applicants for the SRC Financial Aid, after that they will attend to the NUGS applicants,” he said.