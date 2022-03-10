Defuse Stereotypes, Prejudices About Women

Mrs Sandra Opoku, the Director of the Tema Ports, has called on societies, particularly industries, to appreciate and capitalise on the diverse talents of women to spur socio-economic growth.

She said reducing poverty, ensuring sustainable development and building good governance, could not also be achieved if society continued to downplay the prowess, ingenuity and strength of the women to create a better society.

The Director of Port of Tema has, therefore, called for the urgent removal of negative social perceptions, prejudices and stereotypes that had hindered the gender equality vision since 27 years of the Beijing Conference.

Mrs Opoku was speaking at the celebration of International Women’s Day organised by Women in International Shipping and Trading Association, (WISTA) for women and girl groups within the Western Region.

The theme for the Celebration was “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow within the Maritime Industry. “

She said continuous efforts were needed to empower women in the Maritime trade.

According to her, in the Maritime sector, 1.2 per cent of women were making strides with slow levels of increase for women to be employed and thus the need to enhance opportunities.

She also encouraged the women to take advanced courses in the sector to acquire relevant knowledge and leadership skills.

Mrs Opoku said, “Education and training are key, take your place, prepare yourself and take opportunities.“

The role of WISTA is to minimize the gender leadership gap in the Maritime, trading and logistics sectors.

Ms Jemilat Jawulaa Mahama, the WISTA President of Ghana, called for a community of experienced women in maritime occupations.

She, therefore, called for inclusive participation of all to empower women to advance in the industry.

Ms Mahama said: “There should be renewed commitments and efforts to ensure that the role of women in Ghana’s maritime industry materialized.

“The goal must be to transform the industry so that isolated stories of success collate into an inclusive and gender-balanced maritime domain.”

