Deimos is awarded one of the earliest Google Cloud Security Specialisations in Africa

Deimos, the cloud technology and professional services company, today announced that it has achieved one of the earliest Google Cloud Security specialisations in Africa. By earning the Security specialisation, Deimos has proven its expertise and success in building customer security solutions using Google Cloud technology.

Partners with this specialisation have demonstrated significant success in securing customer infrastructure and workflows on Google Cloud. The specialisation is the result of an expert-led assessment process that determines if a partner is a specialist in a specific field. Deimos spent 24 months putting together the body of evidence in the form of documented security projects and team certifications to prove its specialist cloud security expertise. After 2 intensive audits by security experts appointed by Google Cloud in October 2022, Deimos received one of Africa’s earliest Google Cloud Security Specialisations.

Speaking on the achievement, Andrew Mori, CEO, and Co-founder at Deimos, stated, “We are incredibly proud to achieve one of the earliest Google Security Specialisations in Africa. Acquiring this specialisation is evidence of Deimos’ expertise in providing cutting edge cloud security infrastructure solutions for both micro-enterprise and enterprise clients. We have established a reputation of trust and excellence amongst our clients and further afield. This badge goes a long way to reinforce our position in the market in areas that make a significant difference to companies’ operations and infrastructure. Deimos will continue to strive for high standards with Google Cloud to ensure safety and security for businesses and institutions in Africa.”

“This recognition from Google Cloud also marks a new stage in our company’s growth and opens us up for further expansion across more African countries,” Mori said.

Since its launch in 2018, Deimos has grown rapidly with cumulative annual growth rates by helping organisations, from start-ups to large corporations and government establishments, adopt engineering best practices and make smart technology decisions in a cloud-native world. As an established Google Cloud Partner with over 10,000 Google Workspace licenses under management, Deimos services an esteemed list of clients in the banking, fintech, and edutech space, including the Central Bank of Nigeria, Patricia, TeamApt, Kuda Bank, and uLesson.