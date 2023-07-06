Delali Komla Kabe is new CEO/MD of Golden Empire Legacy Limited

Mr Delali Komla Kabe,former General Manager and a Mining Engineer at GCD LTD is the new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Golden Empire Legacy limited.

He was responsible for providing leadership and direction to the company’s management team and ensured the achievement of GCD LTD objectives at optimum efficiency and minimum cost, consistent with safe operating procedures, applicable laws and sound business practices.

He is a versatile professional and retired Miner with over 35 years experience in the mining industry.

His professional work began at the Tarkwa Goldfields Limited and then continued to the then Ghana Consolidated Diamonds Ghana Limited (GCDGL), where he was practically involved in the research (efficient recovery diamonds and gold) and production, supervision of mining and sorting of diamonds.

He rose through the ranks and became the Production Manager deputizing the Managing Director. Between 2012 and 2018, he became Mines General Manager for GCDGL. Under his leadership he was able to effectively maximise operational efficiency and outputs by reducing production costs.

Delali holds a Bachelor of Science in Mining, a Post Graduate Diploma in Mining, and a Post-Graduate Certificate in Business Administration and Exec MBA.

He has also earned a number of management and professional certificates including Competency in Surface Mine Blasting, Ghana Red Cross First Aid, Shift Boss, Mine Captain, Mine Superintendent, Mine Managers’ Supervisory Leadership Skills, Introduction to Management from Management Development and Productivity Institute, Performance Appraisal –MDPI, Strategic Management – Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, Project Management – MERJJA Technology, Canada.