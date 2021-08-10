Delax Finance: Institute of Chartered Economists inducts Joe Jackson

Mr Joe Jackson, Director Business Operations at Dalex Finance, has been inducted as a Fellow of the Institute of Charted Economists- Ghana (ICEG).

Professor Peter Tuffuo Asubonteng of ICEG led the induction and charged Mr Jackson to uphold the code of ethics of the Institute.

A brief profile of Mr Jackson available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema indicate that he is a Business Executive and Consultant with over 20 years’ experience in the Information Technology sector.

He has proven leadership skills that involve managing, developing and motivating technical teams and their corresponding sales/support teams to achieve an organization’s objectives.

In his welcome address, Mr. Gideon O. Amissah, Chief Executive Officer of the Institute, explained that ICEG’s mission was to promote and encourage the study and development of the art and science of economics in public practice, industries, commerce.

It also sought to inculcate professionalism and specialization in the economics profession in Ghana.

He mentioned that as an institute, it seeks out exceptional economists to join their fold, hence the decision to induct Mr. Jackson as a fellow of the Institute.

In his response, Mr. Jackson proceeded to share a presentation on his take of the Mid-year budget to the audience.

In a presentation, Mr. Jackson reiterated that “Ghana is broke” and explained that the country’s appetite for borrowing was simply unsustainable.

He however acknowledged that the government had done well by collecting the taxes it said it would collect.

He noted that “the best thing is nothing has changed. Unfortunately, the worst thing is also that nothing has changed. Overall, the government deserves to be given a pass mark having met most of the targets set”.

Mr. Kenneth Thompson, CEO of Dalex Finance, commended Mr Jackson for the accomplishment and acknowledged that “when it comes to breaking complex economic issues for the ordinary Ghanaian, no one comes close to Joe Jackson”.