Delay in 2024 WASSCE Results Stirs Anxiety Among Candidates as Financial and Logistical Challenges Persist

The release of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results, affecting over 460,000 candidates across Ghana, has been delayed due to financial and logistical difficulties.

This delay has caused significant anxiety among students and their families, as the results are pivotal for academic and career progression.

In a statement issued by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the delay is attributed to malfunctioning scanners essential for processing examination scripts, alongside financial constraints. WAEC has stated that immediate repairs or replacements of the equipment are required to complete the results processing.

Adding to the council’s difficulties is a significant debt owed by the Government of Ghana, totaling GHS 118 million, which has severely impacted WAEC’s ability to operate efficiently. WAEC relies heavily on government funding to manage the examination process and ensure the timely release of results. The delay in the disbursement of these funds has disrupted their workflow, not only affecting Ghana but also potentially causing delays in other West African countries that depend on WAEC’s services.

The uncertainty surrounding the release of the results has left many candidates in a state of limbo, as their ability to access tertiary education and other opportunities is contingent upon receiving their scores. Institutions have voiced concerns about the impact of the delay on their academic schedules, as numerous candidates are waiting to finalize admissions to universities, colleges, and other professional institutions.

Currently, WAEC has not provided a clear timeline for when the results will be released, heightening concerns among candidates and parents about the potential for further delays.

Reports suggest that efforts are underway to resolve both the financial and technical challenges. However, WAEC has called on the government to expedite the release of the owed funds to enable the council to fulfill its obligations and avoid any further disruptions.