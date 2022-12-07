Delay in base pay negotiations worrying – Health Services Workers Union

The Health Services Workers Union (HSWU) are not happy with the low pace of the pay base negotiations amidst rising cost of living and a squeeze on real income of its members.

It said, the Union expected that the government and organised labour would settle on a base pay substantial enough to insulate members from the continuous hardships and stress.

“Any further delay in the base pay negotiation will over stretch the patience of our members… as agitations are already gaining momentum,” an official statement signed by Mr Franklin Owusu-Ansah, the General Secretary and copied by GNA said.

It said a review of the trajectory of the 2022 base pay negotiations and the worsening economic conditions bring shivers to the spine of its members.

“We can identify similar trends and events as the Minister for Finance read the 2023 budget couple with the fact that the 2023 base pay negotiations have not been completed.

“HSWU wants to state unequivocally that members are not happy about the unfolding events. Members are not happy about the plethora of taxes that have been proposed by the Minister for Finance…as they have cascading effects on the final consumers,” it added.

It said its members had seen escalating fuel prices, which also affected other goods and services, but unfortunately, the nominal wages for its members remain static while the real wage keeps dropping each day.

“We, therefore, urge government and organised labour to settle on a base rate substantial enough to insulate our members…. Anything less of this will call for an immediate consultation among us to decide the way forward as Health workers.”

The Union also thanked its members for their sacrifices and always remaining calm in times like these and assured them that the leadership would continue to mount the pressure until they collectively achieve substantial wage increase.

The government and organised labour’s second meeting on Wednesday, November 30 was inconclusive as the government moved from the initial stand of 15 per cent base pay increase to 18 per cent.

Organised labour on the other hand, declined the offer and insists on a 60 per cent increment, citing the economic hardships, high inflation coupled with increment of taxes and income tax, among others, in the 2023 budget.