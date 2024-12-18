Delay in Mini Budget Presentation Sparks Criticism and Speculation

The much-anticipated presentation of Ghana’s mini budget has been delayed for two consecutive days, following the absence of Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adams from Parliament on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

This marks the second consecutive session the minister has failed to appear without any explanation from the government, prompting sharp criticism from the Minority.

The House had been specifically recalled for the budget presentation, but Dr. Adams’ continued absence has fueled speculation and raised questions about the government’s preparedness. This situation was further complicated by the absence of Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and other key figures from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

While an acting Majority Leader informed Parliament that the NPP leadership was unaware of the Finance Minister’s whereabouts, the Minority remained unconvinced. Minority Chief Whip Kwame Agbodza accused the NPP of deliberately attempting to obstruct critical financial processes, potentially hindering the incoming government after the 2024 elections.

Agbodza voiced concerns about the ramifications of the delay, particularly the potential impact on public sector salaries. He warned that if workers experienced delays in receiving their wages, the NPP government would be held fully accountable. “We will hold you responsible if public sector workers are not paid on time,” Agbodza stated.

In his address to Parliament, Agbodza described the situation as a “troubling mystery” with serious implications for the country’s governance. He questioned why the government had communicated the budget document to Parliament if they were not prepared to present it. “Why send the document to Parliament if you are not ready to lay it?” Agbodza asked.

He also pointed out that the document was already in the possession of the Speaker, further emphasizing the lack of a valid reason for the delay. Agbodza warned of constitutional consequences for public officials who fail to fulfill their duties, placing the blame on President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia, and the Finance Minister if the budget is not addressed before the current Parliament concludes its work.