Delay in procuring motorbikes for Assembly members worrying – Moses Nii Kutor

Mr. Moses Nii Kutor, Assembly Member for North Dawhenya Electoral Area in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region has expressed worry over the delay in procuring motorbikes for Assembly Members to facilitate their activities.

In an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Kutor noted that the work in the various electoral areas could be enhanced, if Members were supported with motorbikes.

In September last year, the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development announced the purchase of Motorbikes to be distributed to the 29 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region.

According to a directive signed by Mrs. Felicia Dapaah, Chief Director, Greater Accra Regional Co-ordinating Council (RCC), and copied to the Chief Executives of the various MMDAs in Greater Accra, the motorbikes formed part of the government’s effort to deepen decentralization and resource Assembly Members to aid in their effective delivery of services to the people.

According to the Ministry of Local Government, Messrs JSA Logistics Ghana Limited was in charge of the distribution of the motorbikes which was to have started in September last year.

The RCC, in the statement, tasked Messrs JSA Logistics to ensure that the motorbikes were properly distributed and ensure that all the necessary documentation was completed.

The RCC also urged the MMDAs to acknowledge receipt of the motorbikes in writing to the RCC and copy same to the Ministry of Local Government.

Mr. Kutor stated that Assembly Members have a four-year mandate to serve the residents within their electoral area, “we have been waiting for these motorbikes since last year to facilitate our work but the waiting is becoming endless,” adding that they were always the first point of call anytime there was a problem in the communities.

He said members would have to hire the services of Okada or sometimes taxi or Uber to attend to communal problems at their own expense, a situation he said was affecting their work in the various electoral areas.

He noted that the government must intervene and fast-track the procurement process to ensure Assembly Members received theirs for effective supervision of their respective electoral areas.

The North Dawhenya member hinted that crime rates were on the rise within the various communities adding that the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly must provide streetlights to be installed in the communities to ward off criminals.

Mr. Kutor added that road networks in the communities were another challenge that needed serious attention, he called on the residents to cooperate with officials from the District Assembly to bring the needed development to their doorsteps.