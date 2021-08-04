Delay, Nana Aba in contention for Tasty Tom GOWA top prize

The full list of nominees for this year’s edition of the Tasty Tom Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) has been announced in a ceremony at the Studios of Metro TV, Accra.

The well-organized ceremony precedes the prestigious Awards Gala that recognizes and rewards women involved in societal change.

Organizers of the awards, ASKOF Productions has scheduled it for October 1 at the plush Marriott Hotel in Accra with celebrated ladies like Nana Aba Anamoah, Gloria Sarfo, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), Berla Mundi, Yaa Amoako Adu, Getrude Kunde Kwallinjam and Beatrice Mensah battling for the flagship award (Outstanding Woman of the Year).

This year’s event, which is the fourth edition introduces two additional categories- Outstanding Women in Oil/Gas and Banking/Finance, Shero of Year category which has the likes of Tracy Sarkcess, Esther Kelly, Deborah Kyei, among others nominated in that category.

Other top female personalities including Nana Ama Mcbrown, Berla Mundi, Nancy Adobea Anane, Stacy Amoateng, Afia Pokua, among others are in contention for the Oustanding TV Personality of the Year award.

Speaking at the nominee announcement ceremony in Accra, Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Executive Director of ASKOF Productions emphasized her outfit’s relentless desire to recognize women making positive impacts in their respective endeavours.

She said: “We at ASKOF Productions are poised to honouring women playing vital roles in the economic and social development of our country. We are of the strong conviction that more has to be done to honour women who are excelling in their respective fields of work.

“With the addition of the two categories, we are considering covering most sectors where women are doing their best to change the narrative in the space they operate. I would like to thank our sponsors who believe in rewarding and honouring women who are impacting and touching lives.”

Mr. Kayode Akintemi, Managing Director of Ignite Media Group, partners of the awards said they considered the partnership as a privilege in their quest to support women initiatives.

He stated that women across the globe especially in Africa have not been well appreciated and believes more has to be done to change the narrative by according women the needed recognition they deserve.

The past three editions of the GOWA have seen the likes of Afia Pokua (2018), Velma Owusu Bempah (2019) and Delay(2020) winning the topmost award.