Delay of Eastern Corridor Road affecting businesses

Traders, who use the 14-kilometre Hohoe to Ve Koloenu stretch of the Eastern Corridor Road, says the bad state of the segment is wreaking havoc on their businesses.

The Eastern Corridor Road, which has been under construction for a decade to open the eastern side linking it to the rest of the country, has its portions divided under various lots for construction firms.

However, the portion of the Road from Hohoe to Ve-Koloenu has deteriorated, forcing some drivers to use diverted routes through Ve-Golokuati to Fodome to Hohoe, which is 22 kilometres.

Some traders, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, disclosed that the dusty nature of the road did not only affect their businesses but their health inclusive.

Madam Felicia Attuh, a trader, said her goods had been covered in dust forcing her to keep some of her products in sacks.

She said some of her products on sale had always been kept in polythene rubbers, adding that the diversion of the routes had also led to extra costs, while travelling or buying goods.

Mr. Daniel Akobiah, a drinking bar operator and dealer in electrical items, noted that he had to wipe the dust off all drinks in stock daily to keep them clean.

He lamented that drivers were not being careful while driving and mostly the cause of the excessive dust.

Mr. Akobiah said the dust affected prices of goods because most buyers felt the goods had been in stock for a long time and when he failed to reduce the price, the item would not be bought.

He said their worry was the dry season, which would set in soon and greatly affect businesses.

Madam Grace Asravor, a dealer in Kente fabrics, said recent rainfall failed to arrest the burgeoning season, adding the harmattan season would be a sorrowful sight.

She said her fabrics had to be covered with polythene rubbers to minimise the dust, while constantly wearing nose masks to keep her from inhaling the dust.

Madam Priscilla Korbli, a dealer in agro-inputs, said she had to dust products in her store frequently to prevent them from being engulfed with the dust.

The hope of these traders is that there would be a face-lift of the portion of the Road to enhance their businesses and improve upon their health statuses.