Delay wins big at 2021 Ghana Outstanding Women Awards

Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as “Delay” has been adjudged the Outstanding Woman of the Year for the second year running at this year’s Tasty Tom Ghana Outstanding Women Awards.

Delay who won the top gong for last year’s edition edged the likes Nana Aba Anamoah, Gloria Sarfo, Berla Mundi, Beatrice Mensah, Yaa Amoako Adu and Getrude Kunde Kwallinjam in the Outstanding Woman of the Year category.

Delay who received four nominations for this year’s awards also won the Outstanding Woman TV Personality of the Year as well as the Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur of the Year

Fella Makafui grabbed the Woman Brand Influencer of the Year while veteran actress Christiana Awuni won the Outstanding Woman in Film.

Dr. Louisa Satekla, wife of Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall Artiste Stonebwoy won the Outstanding Woman in Health category while Tracy Owusu-Addo won the SHERO of the Year.

This year’s awards gala, held at the Marriott Hotel in Accra saw some amazing musical performances by award-warning music group, Praye, among others.

Below is the full list of winners:

Outstanding Woman Beauty Queen

Naa Dedei Botchway

Outstanding Woman in Health

Dr. Louisa Satekla

Outstanding Women Social Community

One Day Foundation

Outstanding Young Woman Entrepreneurship

Getrude Kunde Kwallinjam

Outstanding Shero of the Year

Tracy Owusu-Addo

Outstanding Woman in Model

Adwoa Nuella

Outstanding Woman in Music

Rose Adjei

Outstanding Woman in Film

Christiana Awuni

Outstanding Woman in Sports

Naa Anyema Mackorley

Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur

Deloris Frimpong Manso

Outstanding Woman Sports Journalist

Abigail Sena-Sosu

Outstanding Woman TV Personality

Deloris Frimpong Manso

Outstanding Woman Radio Personality

Cynthia Timah Yeboah

Outstanding Woman Brand Influencer

Fella Makafui

Outstanding Woman Social Influencer

Miz Debbie

Outstanding Woman of the Year

Deloris Frimpong Manso