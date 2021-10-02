Delay wins big at 2021 Ghana Outstanding Women Awards

Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as “Delay” has been adjudged the Outstanding Woman of the Year for the second year running at this year’s Tasty Tom Ghana Outstanding Women Awards.
Delay who won the top gong for last year’s edition edged the likes Nana Aba Anamoah, Gloria Sarfo, Berla Mundi, Beatrice Mensah, Yaa Amoako Adu and Getrude Kunde Kwallinjam in the Outstanding Woman of the Year category.
Delay who received four nominations for this year’s awards also won the Outstanding Woman TV Personality of the Year as well as the Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur of the Year
Fella Makafui grabbed the Woman Brand Influencer of the Year while veteran actress Christiana Awuni won the Outstanding Woman in Film.
Dr. Louisa Satekla, wife of Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall Artiste Stonebwoy won the Outstanding Woman in Health category while Tracy Owusu-Addo won the SHERO of the Year.
This year’s awards gala, held at the Marriott Hotel in Accra saw some amazing musical performances by award-warning music group, Praye, among others.
Below is the full list of winners:
Outstanding Woman Beauty Queen
Naa Dedei Botchway
Outstanding Woman in Health
Dr. Louisa Satekla
Outstanding Women Social Community
One Day Foundation
Outstanding Young Woman Entrepreneurship
Getrude Kunde Kwallinjam
Outstanding Shero of the Year
Tracy Owusu-Addo
Outstanding Woman in Model
Adwoa Nuella
Outstanding Woman in Music
Rose Adjei
Outstanding Woman in Film
Christiana Awuni
Outstanding Woman in Sports
Naa Anyema Mackorley
Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur
Deloris Frimpong Manso
Outstanding Woman Sports Journalist
Abigail Sena-Sosu
Outstanding Woman TV Personality
Deloris Frimpong Manso
Outstanding Woman Radio Personality
Cynthia Timah Yeboah
Outstanding Woman Brand Influencer
Fella Makafui
Outstanding Woman Social Influencer
Miz Debbie
Outstanding Woman of the Year
Deloris Frimpong Manso