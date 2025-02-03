Delayed Diagnosis Worsening Lung Cancer Outcomes in Africa, Experts Say

The conference, held at Labadi Beach Hotel provided a platform for leading global experts to discuss lung cancer’s public health impact, treatment approaches, and emerging therapies.

The 2025 Pan-Africa Conference on Lung Cancer marked IASLC’s first multidisciplinary gathering in Sub-Saharan Africa, bringing together medical professionals, researchers, and policymakers.

Participants gained insight into lung cancer prevention, screening, and advancements in pathology, genomics, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and diagnostics.

The conference also focused on distinguishing lung cancer from tuberculosis (TB) and addressing the challenges of managing the disease in resource-limited settings.

Lung cancer remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Africa, with an incidence rate of 5-6 cases per 100,000 people.

Unique regional risk factors—such as air pollution, indoor pollution from biomass fuels, mining activities, and high smoking rates—contribute significantly to the disease burden.

However, experts emphasized the need for improved awareness, early detection, tobacco control measures, and expanded access to care.

Inequalities in Lung Cancer Care

Speaking at the conference, Prof. Kostas Syrigos, Head of the 3rd Department of Medicine at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece, highlighted the stark inequalities in lung cancer care.

He noted that lung cancer disproportionately affects the less educated, the poor, and marginalized populations, who often have limited access to diagnosis and treatment.

He cited a recent gathering of 300 lung cancer experts in Athens, where a consensus document was signed to raise awareness, advocate for high-risk individuals, and push for international policies to improve patient outcomes.

The declaration, now pending publication, outlines five key pillars: strengthening prevention programs, focusing on early detection, ensuring equitable access to diagnosis and treatment, combating stigma against smokers, and fostering international collaboration.

Prof. Syrigos warned that financial and non-financial barriers prevent many patients from receiving timely treatment.

“People with lower incomes struggle to access advanced diagnostic techniques and innovative treatments,” he said. “But beyond money, factors like language barriers, geography, and difficulty navigating healthcare systems also contribute to delayed care.”

He also highlighted an often-overlooked group—individuals with mental health disorders and addictions. This subgroup, which includes those with depression and other conditions, is at significantly higher risk of smoking and developing lung cancer. Yet, they remain one of the most underserved populations in terms of cancer care.

Another major issue is the stigma surrounding lung cancer, particularly for smokers and former smokers.

Studies conducted in Southern Europe found that nearly 30% of lung cancer patients blamed themselves and felt undeserving of care, leading to delays in seeking medical attention.

Furthermore, 27% of the general public believed that non-smokers should be prioritized for treatment over smokers when resources are limited.

“This is not scientific,” Prof. Syrigos said. “What kind of society punishes patients for their illness? We don’t blame diabetics for eating sweets, so why should lung cancer patients be treated differently?” He stressed the need for a shift in public perception and healthcare policies to ensure that all patients receive compassionate and equitable treatment.

Lung Cancer Cases Underreported in Africa

Dr. Mary E. Mussel, CEO of TriMar Strategies, Inc., based in New York, expressed concerns about the underreporting of lung cancer cases in Africa.

She noted discrepancies between international cancer registries and actual diagnoses on the ground, suggesting that many cases might be misclassified as other diseases.

She warned that by 2040, lung cancer incidence could rise by up to 60% globally, making accurate data collection and reporting crucial.

Dr. Mussel emphasized that lung cancer should not be viewed as a death sentence if detected early. “Anyone with lungs can get lung cancer,” she said.

“There is no room for complacency. We need better prevention strategies, increased awareness, improved access to screening and diagnosis, and faster treatment pathways.”

She also raised concerns about the low allocation of research funding for lung cancer. “In the United States, only 6% of the federal cancer research budget is spent on lung cancer,” she revealed. “Given the disease’s high mortality rate, this is a clear imbalance that needs to be addressed globally.”

Delayed Diagnosis Worsening Outcomes

Prof. Kwadwo Koram, former Director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, highlighted a critical issue: lung cancer is frequently misdiagnosed in Africa, leading to delayed treatment and higher mortality.

He explained that in Ghana and many other African countries, a persistent cough—the most common early symptom of lung cancer—is often mistaken for TB or pneumonia.

Many patients undergo multiple rounds of ineffective treatment before lung cancer is considered, by which time the disease has often reached an advanced stage.

Prof. Koram called for increased awareness among healthcare professionals and policymakers. “Everything is political. Even your breath is political,” he stated.

“If you don’t cry out, no one will hear you. Policy decisions are in the hands of politicians, and if they don’t prioritize lung cancer, nothing will change.”

He stressed the need for stronger political commitment to cancer research, early detection programs, and better healthcare infrastructure.

He also highlighted that while smoking remains a significant risk factor, lung cancer is increasingly being diagnosed in people who have never smoked.

“A lady friend of ours, in her 40s, died of lung cancer, and it was only discovered during an autopsy,” he said. “She never smoked. She wasn’t exposed to any known risk factors. Yet, her persistent cough was treated as pneumonia until it was too late.”

Prof. Koram warned that the overlap between TB and lung cancer symptoms creates further diagnostic confusion. “We need better screening methods and clinical guidelines to differentiate lung cancer from TB, especially in regions with high TB prevalence,” he added.

The Need for Stronger National Interventions

Madam Efua Commeh, Acting Programme Manager for Non-Communicable Diseases at the Ghana Health Service, underscored the need for stronger national interventions in the fight against lung cancer.

She noted that while discussions often focus on cancer in general, lung cancer remains largely overlooked. “We rarely talk about lung cancer, yet it is a significant public health concern,” she said.

She stressed the importance of increasing awareness, particularly because many non-smokers also develop lung cancer.

“While smoking is a major risk factor, there is a larger group of people who do not smoke yet develop lung cancer. We need to delve deeper into understanding these cases and identifying the specific causes.”

Madam Commeh also highlighted the financial burden of lung cancer treatment, calling for government intervention. “The high cost of medication is a major challenge. If patients are left to bear these costs alone, many will be unable to afford treatment. This should not be a death sentence.”

She urged policymakers to integrate lung cancer treatment into the National Health Insurance Scheme, similar to how other cancers have been included. “Patients might still need to top up, but at least they will know that a significant portion of their care is covered.”

She also called for an end to the stigma surrounding cancer. “In Ghana, people rarely speak openly about their diseases. We need to encourage survivors to share their experiences to inspire hope. When someone is diagnosed, they should know they are not alone and that treatment is possible.”

A Call for Global Collaboration

With lung cancer cases expected to rise, experts at the conference called for urgent action to strengthen healthcare policies, improve early detection, and increase funding for research and treatment.

They urged governments across Africa to prioritize lung cancer as a public health crisis, expand screening programs, and implement stronger tobacco control measures.

Following previous discussions in Athens, Dubai, and Hong Kong, Accra is now poised to become a focal point for global collaboration on lung cancer. Experts hope that the momentum generated from this conference will drive policy changes and improve patient outcomes across the continent.