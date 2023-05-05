Delegates have the future of Builsa North in their hands – Aspirant

Mr Simon Awog-Badek, a Parliamentary Candidate hopeful for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Builsa North Constituency of the Upper East Region has appealed to delegates of the Party to vote for him to bring change.

He said the future of the Constituency was in the hands of the delegates, as the progress and development of Buluk depended on the critical decision they would take on May 13, when the NDC would hold its Presidential and Parliamentary primary elections.

According to him, delegates had given a clear signal that they needed change, and appealed to them to repose confidence in him to change the fortunes of the Builsa North Municipality which was one of the oldest in the Region but lacked development.

“I want the delegates to stand by the signal they have given, and make sure they give change a chance. Change that can transform our communities through this election, to the benefit of the ordinary man in the Constituency,” he said.

Mr Awog-Badek, a Senior Health Service Administrator, made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the side-line of a campaign durbar of Party delegates addressed by Former President, John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Mahama who is also a Flagbearer hopeful of the NDC was on the second day of his two-day campaign tour of the Region to solicit support from delegates to lead the Party in the 2024 elections.

Mr Awog-Badek urged delegates not to be swindled by material gifts to deny Constituents the desired change to propel the development in the area, stressing that the Constituency had over the years did not have its share of the national cake.

He said he was the right man for the job, and further appealed to the delegates to give him the opportunity to serve them as Member of Parliament (MP) for the Builsa North Constituency.

The Aspirant expressed concern that the Sandema Hospital, a referral Centre for the Constituency could not run basic services including X-ray, which compelled patients to travel to either Navrongo or Bolgatanga for such basic services.

He said given the opportunity, he would use the office of the MP to lobby for basic health essentials for the Constituency, “Parliamentarians are doing a lot for their Constituencies, but I hate to hear the excuse that my Party is not in power”.

“I think it is an issue of priority, and leadership, with special reference to our representation in Parliament has actually failed the people because when it comes to the distribution of the national cake, I truly believe that our representative in leadership can make sure that we get what is ours,” he said.

Apart from Mr Awog-Badek, Mr James Agalga, the incumbent MP and Professor Godwin Awabil are contesting the primaries to represent the Constituency.

Former President Mahama in his address to delegates, called for unity and peaceful campaigns among the three aspirants in the Constituency, “In unity lies strength. All of them are qualified. Indeed, if we could send all three of them to Parliament, we would have sent them.

“But the law says we should choose one. It does not mean that we do not like the others. Once our Party is in power, there will be positions for almost everybody, so this battle for Parliamentary seat is not a matter of life and death,” he told the Aspirants.