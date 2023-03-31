Delegation from GBA pays courtesy call on Speaker Bagbin

A three-member delegation of the National Executives of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), has paid a courtesy call on Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin at Parliament House in Accra.

The members of the GBA delegation was made up of Mr Yaw Acheampong Boafo, the National President; Mr Kwasi Amoako Adjei, the National Vice-President and Mr. Kwaku Gyau Baffour, the National Secretary.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the delegation called on Parliament to invite the GBA to provide comments and submit inputs to Bills when being taken through the various stages to be passed in Parliament.

Speaker Bagbin, addressing the delegation, lauded their initiative and indicated that it was the duty of Parliament to make laws and that the GBA could contribute to this endeavor by giving technical support to the Committees.

Present at the meeting were Mr Kofi Atto, Advisor to the Speaker, Mr Bernard Ahaifor, Member of Parliament for Akatsi South and Ranking Member for Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, and Mr Nelson Kyeremeh-Member of Parliament for Berekum East and Vice Chairman to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee in Parliament.