Delegation from OIC Member States in China

On Thursday, August 17, 2023, a delegation from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) visited the People’s Republic of China in response to an invitation. H.E. Mr. Deng Li, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, received the delegation, which was led by Ambassador Dya-Eddine Bamakhrama, the Permanent Representative of Djibouti to the OIC.

The delegation comprised permanent delegates and representatives from 25 Member States, including the Chair of the Islamic Summit (Saudi Arabia) and the Council of Foreign Ministers (Mauritania). Officials from the General Secretariat, led by Mr. Yousef Aldobeay, Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, were also part of the delegation.

During the meeting, the OIC and its Member States discussed their relations with the People’s Republic of China. Both parties shared their opinions on matters of mutual interest, including the status of the Muslim community in China.