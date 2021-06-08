Mr Mzwakhe Lubisi, the South African High Commission Counsellor of Economics will lead a delegation to embark on a two-day working to the Ahafo Region, from June 8 to June 10 this year.

According to a statement issued, the visit would help enhance economic cooperation between Ahafo Region and South Africa.

A statement signed by Moses Antwi, the Special Aide to Mr George Boakye, the Ahafo Regional Minister, explained the delegation would conduct project scope and assess economic prospects in the region.

“The visit is to prepare the grounds ahead of the official visit Ms Grace Jeanet Mason, the South Africa Ambassador to Ghana. Her visit is a follow-up to Mr Boakye’s visit to the South Africa Embassy in Accra in April this year”, it added.

The visit would take the delegation to Asunafo South and Asunafo North, and the Asutifi South District where they would be conducted round 1,000 acre cocoa plantation at Sankore, a quarry site, rice farms at Hwidiem, and tourist attraction sites at Mim.

According to the statement, the South Africa delegation would also visit the Tano South and North District, meet with departmental heads, and tour major tomato farms at Derma and the Tano River Course.

Source: Dennis Peprah