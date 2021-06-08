Mr Mzwakhe Lubisi, the South African High Commission’s Counsellor of Economics would lead a delegation to embark on a two-day working visit to the Ahafo Region, from June 8 to June 10 this year.

According to a statement issued, the visit would help enhance economic cooperation between the Ahafo Region and South Africa.

A copy of the statement signed by Moses Antwi, the Special Aide to Mr George Boakye, the Ahafo Regional Minister, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) explained the delegation would conduct project scope and assess economic prospects in the region.

“The visit is to prepare the grounds ahead of the official visit of Ms Grace Jeanet Mason, the South African High Commissioner to Ghana. Her visit is a follow-up to Mr Boakye’s visit to the South African High Commission in Accra in April this year”, it added.

It said the visit would take the delegation to Asunafo South, Asunafo North and the Asutifi South Districts where they would be conducted round a 1,000 acre cocoa plantation at Sankore, a quarry site, rice farms at Hwidiem and tourist attraction sites at Mim.

The South African delegation would also visit the Tano South and North District, meet with departmental heads, and tour major tomato farms at Derma and the banks of the Tano river course, the statement indicated.