Delegation from World Food Programme visit ECOWAS Commission president

H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, received a delegation from the World Food Programme (WFP) led by Stanlake J.TM. Samkange, Senior Director of the Strategic Partnerships Division (STR), who paid him a working visit, today, December 9, 2022, at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

They discussed issues of strategic Food Reserves, since ECOWAS according to Mr. Samkange runs a successful model of Regional Food Reserve programmed. He added that they want to build on the experience and expertise in ECOWAS for strategic Food Reserves.

In his remarks, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, assured him of the support of ECOWAS and willingness to work with the WFP on the strategic Food Reserves.