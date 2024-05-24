Delegation meets Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif

A delegation from the Ghana Russia Center for Commerce and Relations, spearheaded by CEO John Aggrey, received a cordial welcome from the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, on May 20, 2024, at the Ministry’s headquarters. The purpose of the visit was to formally introduce the team and celebrate Ghana’s membership in the Hand-to-Hand Sports International Federation, a feat facilitated by the Ghanaian organization.

Minister Mustapha Ussif praised the delegation’s initiative and patriotism, commending their proactive approach to advancing Ghana’s interests in sports without solely relying on government support. He emphasized the Ministry’s openness to collaborating with individuals and organizations with tangible projects and initiatives aimed at developing the sector.

John Aggrey shared exciting news of fully funded scholarships worth $1 million for Ghanaian youths in sports development and related programs. He stressed the importance of building the capacity of young people in sports to nurture future talent.

Additionally, Aggrey briefed the Minister on Ghana’s participation at the recent World Youth Festival in Sochi 2024, where Ghana made significant strides, particularly during its Independence Day celebrations. The festival brought together thousands of young leaders from various fields, showcasing Ghana’s presence on the global stage.

Minister Mustapha Ussif expressed gratitude to the delegation for their commitment to supporting youth activities and encouraged collaboration with relevant agencies to enhance Ghana’s global participation in sports.

The meeting, attended by heads of international projects and operations, Michael Acquah and Kow Taylor, along with Mr. William Kartey, Chief Director at the Ministry, and other departmental heads, provided an opportunity to discuss critical issues such as women’s participation and development in health and sports. Ziona Ayorkor Biney, Head of the delegation’s Business Development and Innovations, held meetings on this topic on the sidelines of the main event.

The Ghana Russia Center for Commerce and Relations aims to unlock economic and developmental opportunities and strengthen bilateral relations between businesses and government entities in Ghana and Russia, with the ultimate goal of achieving prosperity and improving the quality of life for both nations.