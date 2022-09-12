Delegation Of Dozen Top Principals From UK To Visit Ghana

A delegation of a dozen principals and senior leaders will be returning to Accra in October to meet with parents, students, government ministers and business leaders at a UK Boarding School Exhibition.

A statement issued by Mark Brooks Education, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the purpose of the visit was to enable members of the delegation discuss with stakeholders in Ghana the opportunities offered by a British boarding education.

It said the main exhibition would be in Accra on Wednesday 5th October, organised by experienced consultant Mark Brooks Education, who has been advising families in West Africa for 14 years.

“The United Kingdom and Ghana enjoy shared values, a thriving trading relationship and a belief in the transformation that an outstanding, all-round education with strong pastoral care can make to futures of our young people,” said Mr Mark Brooks.

The statement said many successful academics, artists, commercial leaders, lawyers, medics, musicians, politicians, scientists and sports people from across Ghana owe their resilience, self-confidence and success to the firm foundations they developed at a British boarding school.

“I am really looking forward to coming to Ghana in October. I am excited to meet the people and fellow heads on this amazing tour, I just can’t wait,” said Madam Christine Cunniffe, Principal of LVS Ascot.

The statement said events were fully supported by the British Deputy High Commission in Ghana, and in association with the UK’s Department for International Trade (DIT).

It said the top boarding schools visiting Ghana include a range of different types of establishments from all-girls to co-educational, those that focus mainly on academics to others which have an emphasis on character development, schools which adhere to the traditional British curriculum to others which follow a more internationally based approach.

It noted that the full list of schools taking part in the delegation includes ACS Cobham, Bromsgrove School, Cardiff Sixth Form College, Culford School, David Game College, Earlscliffe College, Harrogate Ladies College, Holmewood House, Lancing College, LVS Ascot, Mount Kelly, TASIS England and Westonbirt School.

“West African students at ACS Cobham contribute so much into our multicultural boarding community,” Madam Anastasia Cotton, Vice Dean of Admissions, ACS International Schools.

“I can’t wait to meet more positive, smart and talented students in Ghana and tell them about opportunities and university pathways ACS Cobham can offer.”