Delegation of Muslim Scholars begin Visit to Afghanistan

A delegation of Muslim Ummah scholars and thinkers arrived in the Afghan capital, Kabul on Thursday morning, August 31, 2023, for meetings with Afghan scholars, along with ministers and officials in the government of the de facto authority in Afghanistan.

‎The delegation’s visit comes within the framework of the follow-up of the OIC General Secretariat to the resolutions of the Executive Committee and the Council of Foreign Ministers, which called on the Secretary-General of the OIC to dispatch a delegation of ulemas and religious scholars led by the International Islamic Fiqh Academy and other relevant religious institutions in the Muslim world to engage with Afghanistan on issues of utmost importance, such as tolerance and moderation in Islam, girls’ education and women’s work.

‎It is worth mentioning that upon arrival, the delegation held a meeting with ambassadors and representatives of the member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation accredited in Afghanistan, and the minister of foreign affairs of the de facto authority in Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi and a number of Afghan scholars.

‎It is expected that the meetings will continue between the ulemas and the Afghan scholars along with officials in the government on various topics and concerns referred to in the relevant resolutions of the Council of Foreign Ministers.