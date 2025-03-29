Deliberate Undermining of Prophetic Ministry is Unacceptable

Contrary to a misleading narrative propagated by some men of God that, “Prophets(or Prophetess) do not exist today and that, 99.8% of Prophets in Africa are fake”, true and genuine Prophets(or Prophetess) do exist today particularly in Africa.

In this current generation, Prophets(or Prophetess) are still called, anointed, and sent by God.

The Mysteries of God, the cosmos and creation are revealed through the Apostolic Ministry, and the Prophetic Ministry so it is extremely difficult for a Man/Woman of God operating in the Office of a Teacher or Pastor or Evangelist to fully comprehend and appreciate the ever changing move of the Prophetic Ministry as well as the Apostolic Ministry.

As far as the five-fold Ministry is concerned, you can be taught(or study at theological University/College/School) to become a Teacher or Pastor or Evangelist but absolutely no one can become an Apostle or a Prophet(or Prophetess) by their own doing, merit, or qualifications(academic or professional qualifications). Neither the Prophet(or Prophetess) as well as an Apostle is something a person can “become” automatically but it is strictly an ELECTION by the Grace, Mercy, and Special Favour of God Almighty.

Let’s respect each others office, calling, gifts and anointing. Prophets are an integral part of the five-fold Ministry ordained by God.

The dimensions/ranks of the Prophetic Ministry as far as I know can be catogorized as follows:

1. Seer

2. Revelator

3. Major Prophet

4. Minor Prophet

Respectfully, in terms of spirituality and the deepest mystery of God Almighty, a teacher or Pastor or Evangelist or Motivational Speaker can NEVER compare himself/herself to the Office of the Prophet(or Prophetess), and Office of the Apostle.

Scripturally, the only people with the Grace, Mercy, and Favour of God to attain the highest dimensions of a SEER or REVELATOR are Apostles and Prophets.

The Seer is a perceiver of hidden truth, and the Revelator is a bearer of new truth.

The Seers and Revelators fully understand the interpretation of the spiritual time dimensions far better than the Major and Minor Prophets.

The Major Prophets (or Prophetess) and Minor Prophets (or Prophetess) are teachers of known truth.

In this current generation, some of the anointed SEERS and REVELATORS who are ensuring the sustainability of the Prophetic Ministry in Africa and Globally are:

1. Prophet Uebert Angel

2. Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah(“The Great Owusu Bempah”),

3. Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa,

4. Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun,

5. Prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie, and several other Prophets/Prophetess who have risen through the ranks to attain the realms of SEER & REVELATOR.

These Seers and Revelators depending on their rank in the spirit can easily intercede to temper with the Prophetic word from either a Major Prophet or Minor Prophet.

There are other equally genuine Major and Minor Prophets(or Prophetess) contributing significantly to the growth and sustainability of the Prophetic Ministry in Ghana, and around the world who are also not mentioned in this Article.

As far as I am concerned, the only Office with the Authority to provide guidance as well as checkmate the activities of the Prophetic Ministry is the Office of the Apostle(The Apostolic Ministry).

Some of the surviving fathers of the Apostolic Ministry in Africa providing spiritual leadership to the Prophetic Ministry are Enoch Adeboye, Chris Oyakhilome, Nicholas Duncan Williams, David Oyedepo etc.

We need to support the Prophetic Ministry to fine-tune itself and not necessarily undermining their efforts. The Prophetic Ministry especially the Major and Minor Prophets needs guidance, corrections and mentorship and not unnecessary condemnations.

We need to also acknowledge that Character, Gifts, and Calling are completely at Variance. It takes experience, life lessons and mentorship to attained a refined Character coupled with Integrity and Credibility.

It is an untrue assertion that 99.8% of Prophets(or Prophetess) in Africa are Fake. There is no Scientific or Spiritual research underpinning such unfortunate pronouncement.

In accordance with the Holy Bible, believers have also been warned against False Teaching as follows:

(a). 2 Peter 2:1-3

(b). 2 Timothy 4:3-5

(c). Acts 20:30

It is extremely difficult for a motivational speaker to fully appreciate spiritual things.

Natural/Physical interpretations of the Scriptures is not the same as Spiritual interpretations of the Scriptures.

… Signed…

Razak Kojo Opoku(PhD)

Lecturer/Activist of Jesus Christ