Delight Munachy releases another amazing piece ”Own My Heart’

Delight Munachy is out with yet another amazing thrilling piece titled – ”Own My Heart”; accompanied by a colorful visual interpretation.

The song expresses heartfelt acknowledgment of God’s supreme influence in all our achievements and success, all we are and ever will be is completely by God’s grace.

Known for her creatively unique style of writing and her serenading voice, Delight Munachy is certainly one artiste to watch out for.

She started singing professionally in 2015, when she debuted her first single – “Love Letter” which gained massive grounds in her university.

Prior to her new single, Delight Munachy has released singles such as – Love Me Like This (2018), Blow My Mind (2020), Your Love (2020), Chop Life (2021)