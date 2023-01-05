Dell Technologies Aims to Phase Out China-Made Chips by 2024

Dell Technologies is planning to stop using made-in-China chips by 2024 amid concerns over tensions between Beijing and Washington, Japanese financial newspaper Nikkei reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the company told suppliers at the end of 2022 that it aims to “meaningfully lower” the number of chips produced in China or manufactured at facilities owned by non-Chinese chipmakers, according to the report.

The move comes as part of efforts to diversify the company’s supply chains amid concerns over tensions between China and the United States.

The computer maker also asked suppliers of other components to increase manufacturing in other countries like Vietnam, the report said.