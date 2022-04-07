Deloitte joins IOC for global partnership to advance Olympic Movement

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Deloitte has announced a decade-long, five-Games TOP partnership through 2032. Deloitte will serve as a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner for the following Games: Paris 2024, the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Los Angeles 2028, the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games 2030 and Brisbane 2032.

As a Worldwide Olympic Partner, Deloitte will apply its deep expertise in management and business consulting to help enhance and secure the IOC’s digital ecosystem supporting the Olympic Movement.

Deloitte and the IOC have formed a “partnership with purpose” that leverages Deloitte’s considerable business acumen to help the IOC realise the possibilities of its strategic roadmap for the future, Olympic Agenda 2020+5, and its vision to build a better world through sport. In partnership with the IOC, Deloitte will provide a global team with wide-ranging management and business consulting capabilities to deliver meaningful impact to the National Olympic Committees, billions of fans, and the thousands of athletes who make the Olympic Games possible.

Deloitte will utilise its environmental, social and governance services expertise to assist the Olympic Movement in driving progress on critical challenges identified in Olympic Agenda 2020+5 related to corporate governance, strategy, sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion, and athlete support and well-being.

“We are living through one of the most consequential moments in history. The Olympic Movement plays a vital role in uniting the world through friendship, solidarity and fair play, and never has this been more important than now. Together, Deloitte and the IOC aspire to make an impact that matters – to strengthen, enhance and create a long-lasting and positive impact on society through the Olympic Movement,” said Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global CEO.

“We are delighted to be working with Deloitte and excited by the opportunity this partnership presents for the entire Olympic Movement. Deloitte’s initiatives to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals align with the IOC’s philosophy of further change and transformation as expressed in the IOC’s Olympic Agenda 2020+5 strategic roadmap for the future,” said IOC President Thomas Bach.

“Having worked with Deloitte for several years now, the IPC is enthusiastic to explore with Deloitte how its expertise and wide range of services can benefit the wider Paralympic Movement as we aim to use sport as a tool to drive social inclusion,” said International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons.

Enabling the transformation of the Olympic Movement

Deloitte will support the IOC with its digital transformation strategy. It will utilise its digital expertise to help advise in such areas as personalising the fan experience and enhancing digital services, connecting fans around the world and extending the appeal of the Olympic Games between editions.

Advancing the IOC’s purpose and efforts to address global challenges

As a leader in purpose-led organisational initiatives, Deloitte will bring that expertise to support and advise the IOC in the development of strategies that will help it achieve its vision of building a better world through sport.

Deloitte will work with the IOC on the development of programmes, legacy projects and playbooks on initiatives such as athlete support and mental health, diversity, equity and inclusion, sustainability and the reduction of the Games’ carbon footprint.

In recognition of the importance of good governance and transparency, as expressed in Olympic Agenda 2020+5, a “Centre of Excellence” will be developed through this partnership relating to best practices in administration and management operations for participating National Olympic Committees.

Michele Parmelee, Deloitte Global Chief People and Purpose Officer, said: “This partnership brings together two iconic global brands who share a passion for driving positive societal impact. We see this spirit embodied in the Olympians and Paralympians who work for Deloitte and inspire us to see the possibility of what Deloitte and the IOC can accomplish together.”

Jiri Kejval, IOC Marketing Commission Chair, stated: “Deloitte’s relationship with the Olympic Movement is a clear example of how the Worldwide Olympic Partner Programme continues to attract the most renowned names in business. Deloitte’s commitment to providing world-class expertise to the Olympic Movement demonstrates the unique opportunity that the TOP Programme provides.”

This is Deloitte’s first global partnership with the IOC and is the culmination of Deloitte’s many years of support for various parties in the Olympic Movement. The new global partnership complements Deloitte’s ongoing agreement with the Olympic and Paralympic Games Los Angeles 2028, as well as with the Canadian Olympic Committee, German Olympic and Paralympic Committees, Irish Olympic Committee, Polish Olympic Committee, and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, where Deloitte’s member firms provide support to thousands of Olympians and Paralympians.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory and risk advisory services to nearly 90 per cent of the Fortune Global 500 and thousands of private companies. Its professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s more than 345,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.