Deloitte Looks at the Future of the Moroccan Economy in the Post-COVID World: Overview of the Strengths and Challenges

CASABLANCA, Morocco–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a recent paper titled “Morocco, building resilience towards economic recovery” (https://www2.deloitte.com/content/dam/Deloitte/fpc/Documents/nous-connaitre/policy-paper-deloitte-maroc-juillet-2021-an.pdf), Deloitte examined the trends that would shape the post-COVID economy in Morocco. The paper, supervised by Emmanuel Gadret, Mehdi Serghini, and Alexandre Kateb, analyzes trends that Morocco should capitalize on to achieve stronger and inclusive economic growth. It also examines the ongoing reform projects and the necessary breakout bets to tackle.

Despite the transformation and progress achieved by the Kingdom over the past two decades (1999-2019) in economic modernization, institutional reforms and human development, many challenges remain. The report focuses on the challenges of decreasing social and territorial polarization in the country, while enhancing skills and supporting private sector initiatives.

A new social contract

Having elaborated on ways to boost economic resilience in the short-medium term, the report analyses the Kingdom’s new reform ambitions. These are based on a new and better social contract focused on ensuring the universality of social protection and digitalization as a shield to fend against the crisis, accelerate transformation, and drive comprehensive modernization.

Driven by its goals to achieve solidarity, generalize digitalization and simplification of procedures, Morocco is now positioned to better understand and master cross-trade; reap the benefits of the post-COVID economic recovery and ensure resilient competitiveness. Considering the evolving changes in the regional and global landscape, and the Post–COVID reconfiguration of the global value chains, the Paper highlights potential sectoral opportunities, within the framework of innovation and anticipation.

