Delta Air Lines affrims to continuous youth development

Delta Air Lines has affirmed its unwavering commitment to nurturing and empowering young girls, equipping them with the essential skills required to transform into exceptional female leaders of tomorrow.

The Airline, which has been steadfast in promoting initiatives to benefit the Ghanaian community, with a special focus on women and girls, shared this information at the Delta Leadership Empowerment Achievement and Development (LEAD) Camp.

Speaking at the event, Delta Air Lines’ Station Manager, Sidoine Rodrigues, said: “Delta is strategic in nurturing the next generation of leaders by offering continuous support for their development.

“Our active involvement here today is a testament of this commitment. We find ourselves in an ever-changing world with new set of challenges, hence programmes, such as this are carefully designed to nurture leadership and problem-solving skills in the youth.”

Mr Rodrigues challenged the participants to embrace the unknown, vastly improve their skills for the future, and immerse themselves.

“Embrace the unknown not only to upgrade your skills for the future but also to shape your potential, innovations and change makers who are in the room. Be sure you listen and take home something from this camp,” he added.

The LEAD Camp programme consists of activities focused on Leadership, Empowerment, Achievement, and Development.

It is a unique experiential educational initiative jointly oorgansed by Junior Achievement Ghana and Delta Air Lines.

Specifically, the programme aims to provide students with hands-on exposure to authentic business scenarios, to enable them apply design thinking, creativity, critical thinking, and teamwork in innovative problem-solving, leading to the development of high-performing women leaders who will contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 5 of achieving gender equality.

The Delta Leadership Empowerment Achievement and Development (LEAD) Camp, was a day-long innovation event, that convened 106 female students from different senior high schools in Ghana to engage in an innovation camp challenge.

Following the Delta innovation camp challenge, participants were taken through a workshop on Innovation and Design Thinking and then worked collaboratively in teams of seven with 15 coaches to develop a solution designed to improve Delta’s customer experience.

The experience is from booking to arrival by utilising modern technology.

As part of the challenge, students were required to demonstrate creativity, critical thinking, teamwork, and problem-solving skills.

The teams: 11, 6, and 10 claimed the top three spots, with the first, second, and third places, respectively.

Awardees were given medals, high-tech bluetooth headphones, branded notebooks, and bottles, for their outstanding performances in understanding the challenge, coming up with an original solution, structuring the presentation, demonstrating presentation skills, working as a team, and answering questions.

The Delta Innovation Camp ( LEAD ) event was a transformative experience for the participants involved, igniting the curiosity of young individuals to unlock their potential and create a meaningful influence through innovation.

“Delta Air Lines maintains its dedication to fostering the next wave of innovators and backing educational initiatives that empower the youth, ”the release said.

The event was held on November 25, 2023, at the Association International School in Accra.