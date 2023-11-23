Delta Air Lines awarded for the Most Outstanding US business in Ghana

Delta Air Lines has been awarded the most outstanding United States business in Ghana at the 2023 American Chamber of Commerce Ghana (AmCham) Thanksgiving Dinner and Awards.

This is in recognition of Delta’s tremendous commitment in Ghana and support towards the organisation and promotion of the 2023 US-Ghana Business Expo, a press release issued by Kingdom Concepts Consult, has said.

Expressing gratitude for the award, Eloina Baddoo, Sales Manager of Delta Air Lines – Ghana, Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, said: “Delta is committed to Ghana and its people beyond just our flight operations in Accra as we are actively engaged in the community through several projects with our local partners including AmCham.”

She explained that this year marked 17 years of Delta operations in Ghana, hence such awards attested to the ‘hard work of the team in delivering continuous and exceptional travel experience to Ghanaians’.

The 2023 U.S. – Ghana Business Expo was the maiden edition under the theme; “Leveraging U.S. – Ghana Trade Relation for Growth and Prosperity”.

The Expo had more than 800 participants attending and provided an overview of the current trade relations between the United States of America and Ghana, highlighting success stories.

It was also for identifying potential areas of growth, and outlining strategies for fostering stronger collaboration with integrated business-to-business meetings between Ghanaian and U.S. companies.

The Expo brought in a trade delegation from the US Department of Commerce led Global Diversity Export Initiative (GDEI) that comprised of 19 companies and six trade associations.

They included the National Black Chamber of Commerce, the National Business League, U.S. Black Chambers Inc., Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, and the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development and the Organisation for Women in International Trade.

The GDEI delegation represented diverse communities and industries from across the United States with a focus on the information and communications technology, consumer goods, and automotive sectors.

More than 40 companies featured in the Expo trade pavilion highlighting products and services of visiting U.S. companies and trade associations, American Chamber of Commerce member companies, and local companies from various industries.