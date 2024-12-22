Delta Air Lines Introduces Ghanaian-Inspired Menu on ACC-JFK Route for Holiday Travelers

Delta Air Lines is enhancing the in-flight experience for passengers traveling between Accra (ACC) and New York (JFK) by offering a menu influenced by authentic Ghanaian flavors, just in time for the holiday season.

In collaboration with local chefs and catering stations in Ghana, the airline ensures that the food maintains cultural authenticity while also catering to the diverse tastes of its international clientele.

Gabriel Palchik, Regional Manager of On Board Service & Menu Development, explained that Delta designs its menus based on passenger data and aims to incorporate both local ingredients and Western culinary elements. “We aim to meet the needs of our customers by blending Ghanaian influences with some Western touches to provide a well-rounded and satisfying meal,” he said.

Beyond the food, Delta’s service on the JFK-ACC route is rooted in Ghanaian culture, with announcements made in local languages such as Twi and Ga. This attention to cultural detail enhances the overall flight experience, offering passengers a sense of home while traveling abroad.

Delta’s menu includes a range of entrees, with beef, chicken, and fish selections available for Main Cabin passengers, while the Premium and Delta One cabins offer more extensive options. Each meal is designed to reflect the diverse preferences of passengers, with the service beginning with a salad, soup, appetizer, and bread, followed by the main course and a sweet after-dinner treat such as an ice-cream sundae or cheese cubes. A choice of coffee or tea completes the meal.

In Delta One, passengers can select from five entrée options, including roasted chicken thigh with moyo sauce, braised beef with domoda sauce, vegetable curry with biryani rice, grilled grouper with vanilla sauce, and braised lamb stew with thiou sauce. Premium Select passengers can choose from three of these options, while Main Cabin meals feature jollof rice as a staple, seasoned with local spices and available across all cabins.

Delta also accommodates special dietary requests, allowing passengers with specific needs to pre-order meals, ensuring a personalized experience that meets their dietary requirements.

By blending the rich culinary traditions of Ghana with the airline’s commitment to exceptional service, Delta is providing passengers with a unique and memorable travel experience that highlights the culture and flavors of Ghana during the festive season.