Delta and Airbus Partner to Shape the Future of Aviation as Delta Celebrates 100 Years

As Delta Air Lines celebrates its 100th anniversary, the airline is looking ahead to the next century of flight, forging a groundbreaking partnership with Airbus UpNext.

This collaboration aims to position Delta and Airbus—two giants in the aviation industry—at the forefront of next-generation technologies that could revolutionize the future of air travel.

Speaking at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Delta CEO Ed Bastian highlighted the airline’s commitment to expanding access to air travel, noting that over 80% of the world’s population has yet to experience flight. He framed this as both an opportunity and a responsibility, emphasizing Delta’s role in not just transporting passengers, but in connecting people across a divided world. “Our job isn’t to transport people. It’s to bring them together,” Bastian said.

The partnership, which builds on decades of collaboration, introduces several key initiatives designed to push the boundaries of aviation. These efforts center around innovation labs, sustainable aviation fuel, and new flight operations techniques, all aimed at reducing the climate impact of air travel and enhancing the flying experience.

One of the most exciting aspects of the partnership is the creation of a global network of innovation labs. Delta and Airbus will work closely together through these labs, including Delta’s Sustainable Skies Lab and Airbus’ various innovation hubs worldwide. They will explore emerging technologies such as advanced wing performance, fuel efficiency, superconductivity, and the development of smarter aircraft systems. Delta will provide valuable real-world feedback during the testing and design of these technologies, and it is expected that some of these innovations could be tested on Delta’s own fleet.

In another key area, Delta will participate in Airbus’s “fello’fly” initiative, which draws inspiration from the migratory flight patterns of geese. This technique pairs two aircraft to improve fuel efficiency, as the lead aircraft creates an uplift that helps the following plane reduce fuel consumption. The next phase of flight tests is expected to take place in the latter half of 2025.

Sustainability is also a central focus, with both companies working to scale up the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Airbus has committed to joining the Minnesota SAF Hub, a coalition aimed at decarbonizing the airline industry by ramping up SAF production. Given the current limitations of SAF availability, Airbus will also join a demand consortium to make a multi-year commitment to purchasing SAF.

This partnership builds on a strong foundation. Airbus was a founding partner of Delta’s Sustainable Skies Lab when it launched at CES 2023, with the mission to explore and develop innovative solutions for reducing air travel’s environmental footprint. The two companies have been investigating hydrogen-powered aircraft, as part of Airbus’s ZEROe project, among other sustainable technologies.

At CES 2025, Julie Kitcher, Airbus’s Chief Sustainability Officer, joined Bastian and WAYE Founder Sinead Bovell to discuss how the future of aviation could evolve over the next 100 years. Kitcher emphasized the importance of their partnership, saying, “With Delta, we are redefining the future of aviation. By leveraging our combined expertise, we are accelerating groundbreaking innovations—from advancing cutting-edge flight techniques to scaling up the production of renewable fuels.”

Sinead Bovell echoed the sentiment, adding, “Innovation can bring our diverse world closer together, and travel is a key part of that.” She stressed the need for rethinking what is possible to create groundbreaking innovations.

Looking toward the future, both companies are focused on achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, exploring technologies in aircraft design, sustainable fuel sources, and flying techniques. Among these efforts are exploring new airframes and wing designs to improve fuel efficiency, utilizing more sustainable materials for aircraft construction, and testing formation flying techniques to optimize fuel use.

Delta’s and Airbus’s collaboration signals a bold step forward in reshaping air travel for the next century—one that prioritizes sustainability, efficiency, and global connectivity for generations to come.