Delta Flight Overturns During Toronto Landing as Severe Winds Batter Airport

Emergency crews rushed to Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday after a Delta Air Lines flight arriving from Minneapolis skidded off the runway, flipped upside down, and came to rest in a grassy area.

All 80 passengers and crew were evacuated safely, though authorities confirmed at least 15 injuries, including a child, with two individuals reported in critical condition. The Federal Aviation Administration acknowledged the crash but did not immediately speculate on its cause, while local paramedics described the scene as “chaotic but controlled” during rescue efforts.

Dramatic footage from CNN’s newsgathering partner CTV showed the aircraft inverted, its fuselage crumpled and emergency slides deployed. Witnesses reported hearing loud screeching as the plane veered off the tarmac, with some passengers describing panic before crew members directed evacuations. “People were screaming, but the flight attendants kept everyone focused,” said one traveler, who asked not to be named. “We’re lucky it didn’t catch fire.”

Weather emerged as a likely factor in the incident. Toronto has endured relentless winds throughout the day, with Pearson Airport recording sustained speeds of 32 mph and gusts up to 40 mph at the time of the crash. Aviation experts noted that crosswinds during landing—particularly for larger aircraft—can challenge even experienced pilots, though official investigations will determine whether mechanical failure, human error, or environmental conditions played a decisive role.

The crash adds to a troubling pattern of aviation incidents in recent weeks. Less than three weeks ago, an American Airlines plane collided midair with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, D.C., narrowly avoiding catastrophe. Deadly accidents involving Jeju Air and Azerbaijan Airlines in December further compounded concerns, reigniting debates about global aviation safety protocols. While modern air travel remains statistically safe, this cluster of emergencies has drawn scrutiny from regulators and travelers alike.

For now, Toronto’s airport has resumed operations, but the Delta incident leaves lingering questions. How did a routine landing under stormy conditions escalate into a near-disaster? And what lessons can be drawn to prevent similar crises? As the National Transportation Safety Board joins Canadian authorities to probe the wreckage, passengers and crew face a sobering reminder of the thin margin between routine travel and tragedy.

