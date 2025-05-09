Delta Launches Accra-Atlanta Direct Flights

Delta Air Lines will introduce a new daily nonstop route connecting Accra and Atlanta starting December 1, 2025, expanding its operations in Ghana’s aviation sector.

The seasonal service, operated with an Airbus A330-900neo, aims to streamline travel between the two countries by eliminating layovers and cutting flight times.

The aircraft features multiple cabin classes, including Delta One Suites, Premium Select, Comfort+, and Main Cabin, catering to diverse passenger needs. Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Delta’s primary hub, will serve as the U.S. gateway, offering onward connections to more than 215 global destinations, from Los Angeles to Honolulu.

This marks Delta’s second direct link between Ghana and the U.S., following its existing New York-Accra route. The airline highlighted the convenience for business travelers, families, and holidaymakers, particularly during Ghana’s bustling “Detty December” season.

The move underscores Delta’s strategic focus on Africa, a region experiencing steady growth in air travel demand. Industry analysts note that such routes not only bolster tourism and trade but also reflect the increasing connectivity between West Africa and major U.S. cities. With competitive pricing and improved scheduling, the service is poised to attract both leisure and corporate passengers.