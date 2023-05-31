Delta partners Junior Achievement Africa for STEM Innovation Camp in Ghana

Delta Air Lines, in partnership with Junior Achievement (JA) Africa, is holding an Innovation Camp for 60 students in Ghana on Friday, June 2.

The one-day business simulation workshop encourages creativity, critical thinking, teamwork and problem solving as young people must put forward solutions to real-life business situations, a press release issued by the KCC to the Ghana News Agency, said in Accra.

Colleagues from Delta would be available to support JA Africa’s team and provide coaching and mentoring to the students throughout the day, it said.

The Camp will be attended by students mostly from universities in Accra, and held at MakeLab, Academic City.

During the camp, students will participate in a workshop on innovation and design thinking, led by a resource person from the Technology and Innovation Centre at Academic City.

Through real-life case studies and hands-on experiential activities, the workshop will challenge students to use their thinking faculties and think outside the box.

They will learn to approach problems from different perspectives, recognise multiple solutions, and collaborate effectively in teams.

Following the workshop, students would be divided into teams of six, and presented with real business challenges faced by Delta Air Lines, the release said.

With guidance from the airline’s representatives and volunteers, the teams will work collaboratively to develop innovative solutions to the challenges.

Each team will have the opportunity to present their solutions to a panel of judges.

The Innovation Camp encourage students to think creatively and develop essential skills for the future workforce as well as offering them an opportunity to interact with stakeholders and gain valuable insight into the world of innovation and business.

“We are delighted to bring the Delta Innovation Camp to Ghana,” said Eloina Baddoo, Delta’s Sales Manager for Ghana, Liberia, and Cote D’Ivoire.

“This event aligns with the company’s commitment to invest in the next generation of leaders. We believe that by providing students with a platform to explore their creative potential, we can contribute to their personal and professional development.”

Junior Achievement Africa, part of JA Worldwide, is one of Africa’s largest organisations working on youth economic empowerment.

Delta supports 32 JA chapters across five continents to teach students about financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.

JA Africa has a presence in 13 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and collectively reaches more than 300,000 young people and more than 3000 schools every year.

JA works in Côte d’Ivoire, Eswatini, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe with a goal to secure better lives for the young, their families, and their communities.

Delta has been flying to Africa for nearly 17 years, longer than any other U.S. airline, and currently offers nonstop service from four African countries – Ghana, Senegal, Nigeria and South Africa to the United States.