Demand excellence from police service-Tema Crime Officer

Superintendent Kwabena Otuo Acheampong, Tema Regional Police Crime Officer has urged the public to demand excellent service from police personnel.

He said police personnel were expected to discharge their duties with excellence just as it is expected from other professionals such as bankers and health providers.

The Tema Regional Police Crime Officer was speaking at the seventh Ghana News Agency-Tema Regional Office monthly stakeholder engagement and workers’ appreciation seminar which is aimed at bringing together both state and none state actors together to address national issues.

Supt. Otuo Acheampong who was speaking on: “Role of stakeholders in combating crime within Tema Region,” said the public should report to the superiors or the Police Intelligence and Professional Standard Bureau (PIPS) officers who do not provide the needed excellence service they deserved.

“Police must be open and accountable to the people,” adding that after reporting a case to the police, the complainant deserves to be updated on every step of the investigations.”

He said policing was a shared responsibility and therefore called on the public to collaborate with the police to fight crime in their area; “the public could provide the police with the relevant information on the activities of criminals in their area,” saying “unreported and undisclosed incidents does not help in crime statistics.”

He explained that reporting crime to police no matter how small it was helps in crime prevention, budgeting, policy formulations as the Service analyze it to know the crime trends.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency, in an address said the stakeholder engagement was held every month to provide a platform for both state and non-state to discuss national issues.

He said they had initiated three flagship programmes namely; Tema GNA-MTTD Road Safety Campaign, Weekly Tema GNA Industrial Boardroom Dialogue and the monthly stakeholder engagement.

He added that the GNA was doing its best to carry everyone along both literates and illiterates therefore using the various platform to reach out to the public to contribute towards shaping national discourse.

Others speakers at the engagement included; Dr Stephen Ayisi Addo, Programmes Manager, National AIDS/STI Control Programme, and Mr Faris Attrickie, General Manager, Technical Operations of SIC Insurance Company PLC.