Demand for land, mezcal and tourism have fuelled ecosystem loss. Indigenous communities are leading reforestation in Oaxaca

Oaxaca, one of the most biodiverse and culturally rich states in Mexico, is home to 8405 vascular plants, 190 mammals, 736 birds, and 16 Indigenous groups. However, conservative estimates reveal that Oaxaca has lost over 14% of its forested land in the past three decades, a number that is expected to increase due to ongoing pressures. The rich ecosystems and Indigenous peoples of Oaxaca are facing multiple threats.

This includes loss of land and biodiversity to industrial agriculture; unsustainable deforestation resulting in excessive fooding from soils unable to retain water; mining projects for lithium, gold and silver that pollute and deplete water sources without the consent of local populations or reparations; wildfres exacerbated by climate change; and a soaring demand for mezcal liquor. In fact, mezcal production in Mexico has skyrocketed by 700% in the past two decades, with Oaxaca alone producing 85% of the certifed mezcal in 2021, amounting to over 8 million liters.

This demand, driven by the global north and private sector, is leading to widespread agave monocultures, agrochemical use, and a decline in biodiversity. As a result, many farmers have abandoned traditional milpa felds and Indigenous agriculture in favor of monoculture plantings of a single agave variety, such as Espadin. Furthermore, unsustainable tourism in Oaxaca, which is often in confict with local cultures, is not only gentrifying the city center (a UNESCO World Heritage site), but also straining the surrounding ecology. This has resulted in water access issues, declining water table levels, and the need to truck water from miles away to sustain tourism.

In response to these challenges, rural communities in Mixteca, Oaxaca, formed Proyecto Rosenda, a fully grassroots, community-funded efort that aims to reforest and revitalize the ecosystems through sustainable practices rooted in Indigenous knowledge. To date, Proyecto Rosenda has planted over 20,000 trees, including native trees for reforestation, and fruit trees and edible species for food sovereignty, all in collaboration with community nurseries and families who tend the forests. Proyecto Rosenda is also creating composting infrastructure, water catchment systems, and expanding the project as a platform for establishing food sovereignty and economic empowerment for the communities involved. These eforts are aligned with the concept of “Tequio,” the communal practice of contributing to the vitality of the community as directed by its elected leaders. Proyecto Rosenda believes that Indigenous practices of forest management hold the key to mitigating and preventing these issues, and they have already achieved successes such as reclaiming ancestral water springs and utilizing Indigenous techniques to prevent water run-of. Through their work, Proyecto Rosenda is fostering a change in mindset among

community members, helping them recognize the deep value of communal knowledge in safeguarding their land, culture, and livelihoods.

QUOTES:

“Mezcal is only the latest “gold rush” to become one of the monocultures destroying local ecosystems. But we can’t forget 500 years of colonial and capitalistic extraction, starting with slavery, and followed by the calculated extraction of natural resources, from mining to food production, that went back to Spain for generations. The local use of frewood for cooking doesn’t compare to generations of extractions without regard. More recently, we have Canadian companies coming to mine in Oaxaca with the blessing of the current federal administration. Mining not only heavily extracts our natural resources, but also pollutes our water systems and water tables indiscriminately.” — Neftalí Duran of Proyecto Rosenda

“Mezcal, there’s a spiritual connection. It is shared in community. But once it becomes commodifed, it loses its cultural roots and becomes another commodity to sell. In my opinion, it’s losing its cultural meaning when everyone from around the world that is not from Oaxaca, is coming to try and make money of that.” — Neftalí Duran

“When you plant mostly agave in the felds and people cut everything else, you’re creating an imbalance in the land.” — Neftalí Duran

“The mezcal gold rush is taking people away from planting foods — like corn, beans, squash, to planting something that will eventually be an alcohol. And yes, it gives people an income in the short run, but really — at what cost, when it’s not sustainable in the long run?” — Neftalí Duran

RESOURCES

○ Quartz | Wild agave plants are vanishing in Mexico

○ Mongabay | Amid global mezcal craze, scientists and communities try out sustainable plantations