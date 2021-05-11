As part of the NCCE 2nd Quarter Programme outline to undertake civic and public engagements on the functions of the District Assemblies.

In the Akatsi South directorate, in one of such engagements with Mawufemor Co-operative Tailors and Dressmakers Association Apprentices, participants were eager to know what the District Assembly uses their market tolls and other taxes collected from them by the Assembly on a daily basis for?

They lamented that upon all the numerous tax obligations from the state and the local authorities on the citizens, it is still difficult to access help from the District Assembly to support their period of apprenticeship as compere to their friends in the Free Senior High School.

According to the Apprentice, the lack of investment of the state and the local authorities in supporting apprenticeship has made it challenging for some of their colleagues to complete their training successfully, and it is time the government turns attention to them too.

The NCCE Akatsi South Municipal Director, Rev. Vincent Adzika, reminded the apprentice that it is “the duty of every citizen to declare his income honestly to the appropriate and lawful agencies and to satisfy all tax obligations”. In doing this, citizens are empowered to demand accountability from duty bearers.

Demanding accountability from public office holders is a civic responsibility that all citizens must promote.

Rev. Adzika added that demanding accountability from public officer holders does not mean you are against them, but helping them give off the best of their stewardship.

Reuben Dey, a staff of the directorate, explained to the participants that the planning, initiation, co-ordinating, managing, and execution mandates of the district assembles in respect of all matters affecting the people within their areas view of the Local Governance Act, 2016. Act 936.