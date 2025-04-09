Demeter Ghana and COCOBOD Train Cocoa Farmers in Sustainable Farming with Asaase Hene Fertiliser to enhance productivity

Demeter Ghana Limited, a leading provider of innovative agricultural solutions, has partnered with the CHED division of COCOBOD to drive sustainable growth in Ghana’s cocoa sector through a training event in Koforidua.

The initiative, part of a nationwide effort, equipped farmers with essential skills to enhance productivity, improve soil health, and adopt best practices using the multi-nutrient sulphate cocoa fertiliser, known as Polysulphate (Asaase Hene).

The event brought together 120 attendees, including cocoa farmers from all 11 cocoa farming districts in the Eastern Region, 10 trial farmers who have already used Asaase Hene and can testify to its efficacy, CHED officials, COCOBOD representatives, and experts from ICL Group—-a leading global specialty minerals and chemicals company, delivering innovative, and sustainable solutions that address critical challenges in agriculture, food, and renewable energy.

William Hunt, Country Manager at Demeter Ghana, emphasised, “Cocoa sustains Ghana’s economy, and its future depends on sustainability. Asaase Hene enhances soil fertility and boosts yields naturally. Through our partnership with COCOBOD, we’re equipping farmers with the skills to maximise its benefits while securing the long-term viability of the cocoa sector.”

COCOBOD has long been at the forefront of sustainable cocoa production, and this partnership further reinforces its dedication to ensuring cocoa farming remains viable for future generations.

Abdul Majid Mumuni, Ag. Deputy Executive Director, CHED COCOBOD, said: “This partnership with Demeter Ghana Limited is a significant step toward achieving our sustainability goals. By leveraging science-backed solutions and training programs, we can improve yields while ensuring that Ghana’s cocoa remains globally competitive and environmentally responsible.”

Launched in 2024, Asaase Hene fertiliser, a 100% organic fertiliser, provides both macro and micro-nutrients needed for good cocoa yields. The fertiliser can take as long as 50 days to release nutrients for the soil, and this makes it excellent for cocoa trees to produce higher yields.

Early adopters of Asaase Hene have already reported remarkable results, with some farmers experiencing an over 70 percent increase in cocoa yields. This success underscores the transformative potential of the fertiliser in addressing productivity challenges within the cocoa sector.

Solomon Boadi, one of the early adopters of Asaase Hene, mentioned: “Since I started using Asaase Hene, my farm has changed completely. My trees look healthier, and my harvest has nearly doubled. Demeter Ghana Limited and ICL have brought us something valuable. This fertiliser is the game changer.”

The training session was led by a team of highly experienced agricultural experts, including specialist trainers from ICL and other seasoned professionals within the cocoa industry.